FEMA opened a Disaster Recover Center (DRC) at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center. Survivors can apply for assistance from FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration. Other local, state and nonprofit services are also available to survivors.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949598
|VIRIN:
|250114-D-OG665-8578
|Filename:
|DOD_110769866
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in Pasadena, by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.