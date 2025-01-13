FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in Pasadena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FEMA opened a Disaster Recover Center (DRC) at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center. Survivors can apply for assistance from FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration. Other local, state and nonprofit services are also available to survivors.