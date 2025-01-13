Spc. Blanchard: Life as a 15E

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROMANIA

    01.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Spc. David Blanchard, a 15E Unmanned Aircraft System Repair Specialist assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, talks about his occupational specialty at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Jan. 8, 2025. Spc. Blanchard explained why he chose to be a 15E and what his job entails both on a daily basis and as an overall asset to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    Drone
    15E
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

