Spc. Blanchard: Life as a 15E

Spc. David Blanchard, a 15E Unmanned Aircraft System Repair Specialist assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, talks about his occupational specialty at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Jan. 8, 2025. Spc. Blanchard explained why he chose to be a 15E and what his job entails both on a daily basis and as an overall asset to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)