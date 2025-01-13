Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Forces hosts Best Squad Competition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Special Operations Joint Task Force Central conduct a best squad competition to build installation-wide cohesion, assess readiness and compete in a deployed environment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18-30, 2024. The competition challenged all branches to put together squads for shooting training, physical training, and a culminating event. The culminating event included a ruck march in full battle gear, treating and transporting a simulated patient under stress, coping with changing circumstances in a simulated battle environment and live fire shooting. The squad with the best combined time between the physical portion and culminating portion won the event. (U.S. Air Force video)

    TAGS

    joint training
    Special Operations Forces
    AFCENT
    Best Squad
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    SOJTF-C

