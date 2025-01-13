Special Operations Forces hosts Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Special Operations Joint Task Force Central conduct a best squad competition to build installation-wide cohesion, assess readiness and compete in a deployed environment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18-30, 2024. The competition challenged all branches to put together squads for shooting training, physical training, and a culminating event. The culminating event included a ruck march in full battle gear, treating and transporting a simulated patient under stress, coping with changing circumstances in a simulated battle environment and live fire shooting. The squad with the best combined time between the physical portion and culminating portion won the event. (U.S. Air Force video)