Special Operations Forces hosts Best Squad Competition

U.S. Special Operations Joint Task Force Central conduct a best squad competition to build installation-wide cohesion, assess readiness and compete in a deployed environment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18-30, 2024. The competition challenged all branches to put together squads for shooting training, physical training, and a culminating event. The culminating event included a ruck march in full battle gear, treating and transporting a simulated patient under stress, coping with changing circumstances in a simulated battle environment and live fire shooting. The squad with the best combined time between the physical portion and culminating portion won the event. (U.S. Air Force video)
|12.30.2024
|01.15.2025 02:30
|Video Productions
|00:02:42
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
