3rd MLG| Year in Review

This video was created to highlight the Marines and Sailors of 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2024. This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949570
|VIRIN:
|250115-M-RE828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110769426
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
