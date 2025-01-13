3rd MLG| Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





This video was created to highlight the Marines and Sailors of 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2024. This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)