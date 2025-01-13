Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG| Year in Review

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    This video was created to highlight the Marines and Sailors of 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2024. This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 23:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949570
    VIRIN: 250115-M-RE828-1001
    Filename: DOD_110769426
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Field Exercise
    III MEF
    III MLG
    Indo-Pacific

