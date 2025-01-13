Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Captain's Cup 2024

    JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski and Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton

    AFN Sasebo

    On January 13th, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the Captain's Cup awards ceremony for the winners. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 23:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949567
    VIRIN: 250113-N-KW172-9292
    Filename: DOD_110769386
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    sports
    events
    fitness
    community

