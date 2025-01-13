USAG-Kwajalein Atoll conducts educational downlink with NASA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students on U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll were chosen by NASA to conduct an educational downlink with NASA Expedition 72 on the International Space Station. The purpose was to have questions answered by NASA Astronaut, U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague and Flight Commander, Astronaut Sunita Williams. Students, staff and family enjoyed watching the crew flip in zero gravity as they answered the questions.