Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG-Kwajalein Atoll conducts educational downlink with NASA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    12.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    Students on U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll were chosen by NASA to conduct an educational downlink with NASA Expedition 72 on the International Space Station. The purpose was to have questions answered by NASA Astronaut, U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague and Flight Commander, Astronaut Sunita Williams. Students, staff and family enjoyed watching the crew flip in zero gravity as they answered the questions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 21:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949565
    VIRIN: 241220-F-WN543-7137
    Filename: DOD_110769343
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG-Kwajalein Atoll conducts educational downlink with NASA, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific
    NASA
    atoll
    Kwajalein
    downlink

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download