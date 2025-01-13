USAG-Kwajalein Atoll conducts educational downlink with NASA

Students on U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll were chosen by NASA to conduct an educational downlink with NASA Expedition 72 on the International Space Station. The purpose was to have questions answered by NASA Astronaut, U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague and Flight Commander, Astronaut Sunita Williams. Students, staff and family enjoyed watching the crew flip in zero gravity as they answered the questions.
|12.20.2024
|01.14.2025 21:00
|Package
|949565
|241220-F-WN543-7137
|DOD_110769343
|00:01:00
|MH
|1
|1
