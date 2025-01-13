Silvestre Reyes Gate Naming Ceremony

Fort Bliss has renamed Constitution Gate to Silvestre Reyes Gate, honoring the former congressman's significant contributions to the installation and the El Paso community. Reyes, an Army veteran and former U.S. Representative, played a pivotal role in advocating for Fort Bliss during the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Commission, helping to transform it into the major military installation it is today. The renaming ceremony was attended by Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo and Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, who praised Reyes' dedication and service.
