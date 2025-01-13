Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silvestre Reyes Gate Naming Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marquis McCants 

    1st Armored Division

    Fort Bliss has renamed Constitution Gate to Silvestre Reyes Gate, honoring the former congressman's significant contributions to the installation and the El Paso community. Reyes, an Army veteran and former U.S. Representative, played a pivotal role in advocating for Fort Bliss during the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Commission, helping to transform it into the major military installation it is today. The renaming ceremony was attended by Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo and Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, who praised Reyes' dedication and service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949557
    VIRIN: 250110-A-KX494-2257
    Filename: DOD_110769066
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: TEXAS, US

