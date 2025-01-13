U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) supports Operation Deep Freeze 24

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts icebreaking operations and vessel escorts through the fast ice for Operation Deep Freeze 2024 in McMurdo Sound, Jan. 31, 2024. Operation Deep Freeze is a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess)
