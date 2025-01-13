Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) supports Operation Deep Freeze 24

    ANTARCTICA

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts icebreaking operations and vessel escorts through the fast ice for Operation Deep Freeze 2024 in McMurdo Sound, Jan. 31, 2024. Operation Deep Freeze is a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949556
    VIRIN: 240131-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_110769065
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: AQ

    USCG PolarOps

