    VMGR-252 Change of command ceremony

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Nicholas Culver to Lt. Col. Brian Kursawe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949553
    VIRIN: 250110-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_110768970
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-252 Change of command ceremony, by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-252
    2MAW
    USMCNews

