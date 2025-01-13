U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Nicholas Culver to Lt. Col. Brian Kursawe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 09:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949553
|VIRIN:
|250110-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110768970
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMGR-252 Change of command ceremony, by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS
