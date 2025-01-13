Sustainment: The Backbone of the Army’s Front-Line Success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VICENZA, Italy — Behind every successful military operation lies an intricate web of logistics, sustainment, and ammunition specialists whose expertise ensures paratroopers on the front lines are armed, supported, and ready to fight.



At a recent mentorship event hosted by the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, leaders and aspiring sustainment paratroopers gathered to discuss the critical role of logistics in the Army’s operations and share their experiences from the front lines.



For Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez, an 89B Ammunition Specialist, the importance of ordnance cannot be overstated.



“Ordnance is like the backbone of the Army because it’s ammunition, explosives, and maintenance,” Rodriguez said.



“You have your mechanics, ammo, and EOD guys,” added Cpl. Akan Atkins, a fellow 89B Ammunition Specialist.



“They can’t fight the good fight without ammunition,” agreed Cpl. Robert Hurley.

The event featured Ordnance Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. James LaFratta, whose career spans nearly three decades. He shared his journey from a junior soldier to the senior noncommissioned officer leading the regiment.



“I was here from 1994 to 1997,” LaFratta recalled. “I got here as an E3 right out of airborne school and left as a sergeant. Then 20 years later, I came back to be Repel 7.”



Reflecting on his time in Europe, LaFratta noted, “You’re alone and unafraid in Europe. You’re the only type of organization that’s like that out there, and the time goes by quickly.”



LaFratta emphasized the importance of readiness in large-scale combat operations.



“If something happens somewhere, you’re going to pick up the phone because that’s who they’re calling,” he said.



Transportation Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth E. Hood, who oversees training for 12,000 soldiers annually at Fort Gregg-Adams, stressed the importance of leading by example.



“If a soldier sees the leader, the soldier wants to follow the leader. Presence is the foundation of a great organization,” Hood said.



Hood encouraged paratroopers to “stay motivated, stay disciplined, and just work hard.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Olanrewaju Anibaba offered a metaphor for leadership, likening it to a triangle. “It’s doing the hard things. If you think of a triangle, it gets narrow on top,” he said, urging paratroopers to strive for excellence in their careers.



For paratroopers like Sgt. Jason Nease, the mentorship event was an opportunity to aspire toward leadership roles. “Yeah, maybe one day I can be in his seat,” Nease said.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)