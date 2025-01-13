Training at TALN: behind the deployment course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, 436th Security Forces Squadron Tactics and Leadership Nexus assistant course chief, and Master Sgt. Forrest George, 436th SFS TALN course chief, define TALN and the benefits of attending at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The TALN course is designed for scenario-based training to enhance Airmen’s readiness by honing tactical and leadership skills in a simulated deployment environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)