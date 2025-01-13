Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training at TALN: behind the deployment course

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, 436th Security Forces Squadron Tactics and Leadership Nexus assistant course chief, and Master Sgt. Forrest George, 436th SFS TALN course chief, define TALN and the benefits of attending at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The TALN course is designed for scenario-based training to enhance Airmen’s readiness by honing tactical and leadership skills in a simulated deployment environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    TAGS

    training
    deployment
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th SFS
    TALN

