U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, 436th Security Forces Squadron Tactics and Leadership Nexus assistant course chief, and Master Sgt. Forrest George, 436th SFS TALN course chief, define TALN and the benefits of attending at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The TALN course is designed for scenario-based training to enhance Airmen’s readiness by honing tactical and leadership skills in a simulated deployment environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 15:38
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|949547
VIRIN:
|250114-F-HB412-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110768836
Length:
|00:02:15
Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Training at TALN: behind the deployment course, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
