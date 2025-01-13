Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Supports Fort Campbell Mobilization Exercise

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Fred Holly and Leticia Hopkins

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in partnership with the Fort Campbell Garrison and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) performed a large mobilization exercise (MOBEX) large week with 1st Brigade Combat Soldiers. This MOBEX tested Fort Campbell’s system and trained BACH staff to support short notice deployment, compressing a brigade pre-deployment processing from approximately one month to 4 days. The planning involved 101st Operations, Division Surgeon team, Fort Campbell Garrison, and BACH resources from Soldier Health Services, Primary Care, Audiology, Soldier Readiness Processing personnel, and Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security. This enabled leaders and services to validate the Fort Campbell systems for rapid deployment and create a pool of BACH providers/support staff that are trained and experienced in readiness activities in preparation to support any future contingency operations.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 15:43
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

