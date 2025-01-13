BACH Supports Fort Campbell Mobilization Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in partnership with the Fort Campbell Garrison and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) performed a large mobilization exercise (MOBEX) large week with 1st Brigade Combat Soldiers. This MOBEX tested Fort Campbell’s system and trained BACH staff to support short notice deployment, compressing a brigade pre-deployment processing from approximately one month to 4 days. The planning involved 101st Operations, Division Surgeon team, Fort Campbell Garrison, and BACH resources from Soldier Health Services, Primary Care, Audiology, Soldier Readiness Processing personnel, and Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security. This enabled leaders and services to validate the Fort Campbell systems for rapid deployment and create a pool of BACH providers/support staff that are trained and experienced in readiness activities in preparation to support any future contingency operations.