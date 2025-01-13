Corps Connection S4 Ep2 (With Caption Burn)

In this edition of Corps Connection we take a continuing look at the recovery efforts your U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assisting with in support of FEMA in the hardest hit areas of North Carolina.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/945246/wilmington-district-commander-provides-hurricane-helene-response-update-western-north-carolina
We head to the Nebraska and South Dakota border to visit the Gavin Point Dam where the Omaha District is performing critical maintenance to keep crews safe and the dam operational: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/944252/out-with-old-with-new-bulkhead-gates-gavins-point-dam-replaced-first-time
And finally we celebrate world GIS day, which took place on November 19, by highlighting the importance of Geographic Information Systems to the overall USACE mission: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/943875/corps-engineers-shines-spotlight-gis
|12.13.2024
|01.14.2025 14:55
|Newscasts
|00:03:09
