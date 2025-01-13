62d MDS Training Video

Team McChord Airmen with the 62d Medical Squadron execute a training course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, 2024. The training taught medical squadron personnel how to operate in a hostile environment and preform life saving medical treatments. (U.S. Air Force video by 62d Medical Squadron)
