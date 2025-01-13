Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d MDS Training Video

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Team McChord Airmen with the 62d Medical Squadron execute a training course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, 2024. The training taught medical squadron personnel how to operate in a hostile environment and preform life saving medical treatments. (U.S. Air Force video by 62d Medical Squadron)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949532
    VIRIN: 250114-F-TT585-1001
    Filename: DOD_110768538
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d MDS Training Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    AMC
    McChord
    MDS

