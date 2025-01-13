Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The STARS: USNORTHCOM & NORAD commander

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander, talks about the role that Nellis plays in support of USNORTHCOM and NORAD's mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Tan)

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Bamboo Eagle

