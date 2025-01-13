U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander, talks about the role that Nellis plays in support of USNORTHCOM and NORAD's mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Tan)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 13:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|949522
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-OA359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110768439
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The STARS: USNORTHCOM & NORAD commander, by A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.