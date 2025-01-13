Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Inaugural Parade Dress Rehearsal (Reel)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members march in the 60th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 12:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949520
    VIRIN: 250112-X-OP274-1002
    Filename: DOD_110768409
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, 60th Inaugural Parade Dress Rehearsal (Reel), by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inauguration
    military
    parade
    PI60

