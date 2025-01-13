60th Inaugural Parade Dress Rehearsal (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members march in the 60th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)