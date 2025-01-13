The 128th Air Refueling Wing team reflects on a year filled with accomplishments as the Air National Guards premier refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949519
|VIRIN:
|241220-Z-F3880-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110768369
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing 2024 Year In Review, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.