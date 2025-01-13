Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    128th Air Refueling Wing 2024 Year In Review

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson 

    128th Air Refueling Wing

    The 128th Air Refueling Wing team reflects on a year filled with accomplishments as the Air National Guards premier refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949519
    VIRIN: 241220-Z-F3880-1001
    Filename: DOD_110768369
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Year In Review
    128th Air Refueling Wing
    128 ARW

