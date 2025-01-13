Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidential Escort Rehearsal (Reel)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Senior leadership representing each U.S. service branch practice marching in formation for the Pass and Review, the first ceremonial marching element at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2025. The training, led by the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, was significant in that this year, was the first to include a senior service representative from the U.S. Space Force. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson.)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 11:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    inauguration
    military
    parade
    PI60

