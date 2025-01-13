Presidential Escort Rehearsal (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior leadership representing each U.S. service branch practice marching in formation for the Pass and Review, the first ceremonial marching element at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2025. The training, led by the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, was significant in that this year, was the first to include a senior service representative from the U.S. Space Force. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson.)