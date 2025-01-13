Senior leadership representing each U.S. service branch practice marching in formation for the Pass and Review, the first ceremonial marching element at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2025. The training, led by the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, was significant in that this year, was the first to include a senior service representative from the U.S. Space Force. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson.)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 11:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|949516
|VIRIN:
|250110-X-OP274-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110768284
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Presidential Escort Rehearsal (Reel), by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.