Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade Reel

U.S. service members with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region participate in an Inauguration Day rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949511
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-SZ986-8588
|Filename:
|DOD_110768149
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.