    Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade Reel

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region participate in an Inauguration Day rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

