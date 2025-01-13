A 30-second Kaiserslautern Military Community highlight video for the American Forces Network. The Kaiserslautern Military Community is the largest community of Americans living outside of the United States. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 09:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949507
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-VM922-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110768115
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community Mission Spot (1080p), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.