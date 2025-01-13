Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kaiserslautern Military Community Mission Spot (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second Kaiserslautern Military Community highlight video for the American Forces Network. The Kaiserslautern Military Community is the largest community of Americans living outside of the United States. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 09:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949507
    VIRIN: 250110-F-VM922-1002
    Filename: DOD_110768115
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community Mission Spot (1080p), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    86 Airlift Wing
    U.S. Army Garrison Rhienland-Pfalz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download