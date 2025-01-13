Titan Tuesday: MSgt Anthony Ruggles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony R. Ruggles, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron ADL Superintendent, discusses his role in developing and executing the 882 resident and furniture relocation plan at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, on Jan. 10, 2025. He completed the move 14 days ahead of schedule, allowing contractors to begin demolition early and improved accessibility by relocating the Dorm Management office to a more modern space. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)