U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony R. Ruggles, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron ADL Superintendent, discusses his role in developing and executing the 882 resident and furniture relocation plan at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, on Jan. 10, 2025. He completed the move 14 days ahead of schedule, allowing contractors to begin demolition early and improved accessibility by relocating the Dorm Management office to a more modern space. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 06:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|949499
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-JR630-5638
|Filename:
|DOD_110768009
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Titan Tuesday: MSgt Anthony Ruggles, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
