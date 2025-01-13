Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday: MSgt Anthony Ruggles

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony R. Ruggles, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron ADL Superintendent, discusses his role in developing and executing the 882 resident and furniture relocation plan at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, on Jan. 10, 2025. He completed the move 14 days ahead of schedule, allowing contractors to begin demolition early and improved accessibility by relocating the Dorm Management office to a more modern space. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)

    TitanTuesday

