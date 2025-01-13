Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pershing II Missile

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah and Sgt. Ulalia Freeman

    AFN Stuttgart

    Forty years after the Pershing II missile explosion near Heilbronn, Germany, we remember the sacrifices of those who served and honor their legacy. This memorial stands as a testament to courage, dedication, and the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Germany

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949496
    VIRIN: 250111-A-IG356-8038
    Filename: DOD_110767963
    Length: 00:15:08
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pershing II Missile, by SGT Malik Retemiah and SGT Ulalia Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download