41st IBCT host a multinational firing range on Camp Bondsteel

The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon Army National Guard hosts German and Polish Kosovo Force soldiers for an individual weapons qualification training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 9, 2025. Shared knowledge of the U.S. rifle capabilities and safety protocols helps build a stronger NATO force and deepen relationships between the service members. (Video by Staff Sgt Mickey Miller)