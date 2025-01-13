41st IBCT host a multinational firing range on Camp Bondsteel

The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon Army National Guard hosts German and Polish Kosovo Force soldiers for an individual weapons qualification training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 9, 2025. Shared knowledge of the U.S. rifle capabilities and safety protocols helps build a stronger NATO force and deepen relationships between the service members. (Video by Staff Sgt Mickey Miller)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 09:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949492
|VIRIN:
|241105-A-HY815-8903
|Filename:
|DOD_110767952
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
