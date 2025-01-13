Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT host a multinational firing range on Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon Army National Guard hosts German and Polish Kosovo Force soldiers for an individual weapons qualification training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 9, 2025. Shared knowledge of the U.S. rifle capabilities and safety protocols helps build a stronger NATO force and deepen relationships between the service members. (Video by Staff Sgt Mickey Miller)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949492
    VIRIN: 241105-A-HY815-8903
    Filename: DOD_110767952
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

