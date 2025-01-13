173rd Airborne Brigade and Ghanaian Armed Forces Conduct Partnered Medical Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and Combat Medics from Ghana Armed Forces, conduct partnered medical training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 10, 2025. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa, (SETAF-AF), strengthens interoperability with African partners through focused security cooperation exchanges such as the Partnered Medical Training. The Partnered Medical Training enables participants from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Dental Health Activity - Italy, and the Ghanaian Armed Forces to share medical best practices, strengthening readiness and interoperability between partners. The event also challenges medics to conduct their duties while under the stress of simulated combat scenarios, preparing teams for the upcoming Best Medic Competition Feb. 2025 in Texas. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)



Shot List:

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Instructor gives a class to participants

(00:05:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructor gives a class to participants

(00:10:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructor gives a class to participants

(00:15:13) LONG SHOT: Instructor gives a class to participants

(00:20:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces combat medics pay attention to instructor

(00:23:02) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service member’s uniform

(00:28:01) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructor continues class

(00:32:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructor asks the class question

(00:37:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces combat medics pay attention to the instructor

(00:42:23) LONG SHOT: U.S. and Ghanaian combat medics begin hands on medical exercise

(00:47:25) LONG SHOT: Instructor watches over the participants putting bandages and tourniquets on the simulated casualty

(00:52:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Participants put bandages and tourniquets on the simulated casualty

(00:57:15) CLOSE SHOT: Bandage being put on the simulated casualty

(01:01:03) LONG SHOT: Participants put bandages and tourniquets on the simulated casualty

(01:05:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic puts bandage on simulated casualty

(01:09:23) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic puts bandage on simulated casualty

(01:13:16) LONG SHOT: Participants work on the simulated casualty

(01:18:01) MEDIUM SHOT: 173rd Combat medic uses a scalpel on the simulated casualty

(01:23:03) CLOSE SHOT: Participants perform aid on the simulated casualty

(01:26:20) LONG SHOT: Participants perform aid on the simulated casualty

(01:31:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Participants lift the simulated casualty to the side

(01:36:01) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic checks the simulated casualties back

(01:40:02) LONG SHOT: Participants work on the simulated casualty

(01:44:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian combat medics work on the simulated casualty

(01:48:13) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic uses tweezers

(01:52:16) MEDIUM SHOT: 173rd combat medic writes down on the tactical combat casualty care card

(01:56:20) LONG SHOT: Participants secure the simulated casualty

(02:00:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic writes down on notepad

(02:05:01)CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic writes down on notepad