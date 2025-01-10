Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250th Birthday, Religious Affairs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    01.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    For 250 years, America’s Army has served and defended the people of the United States, the American way of life, and our nation. Sgt. Martin Butler, a 56M religious affairs specialist speaks on his legacy and service in the army. From the Revolutionary War to modern-day missions, the Army’s motto ‘This We’ll Defend’ remains a timeless reminder of its purpose. As the Army looks to the future, it draws inspiration from its rich history, empowering individuals to realize their full potential and embody the values of strength, honor, and commitment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 04:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949490
    VIRIN: 250107-A-RE759-1002
    Filename: DOD_110767933
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday, Religious Affairs, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    ABD250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download