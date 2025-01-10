For 250 years, America’s Army has served and defended the people of the United States, the American way of life, and our nation. Sgt. Martin Butler, a 56M religious affairs specialist speaks on his legacy and service in the army. From the Revolutionary War to modern-day missions, the Army’s motto ‘This We’ll Defend’ remains a timeless reminder of its purpose. As the Army looks to the future, it draws inspiration from its rich history, empowering individuals to realize their full potential and embody the values of strength, honor, and commitment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 04:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|949490
|VIRIN:
|250107-A-RE759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110767933
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250th Birthday, Religious Affairs, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.