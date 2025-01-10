Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Warrior 2024

    TUNISIA

    12.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sabatino Dimascio 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Special Operations Command Africa and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense co-hosted more than 250 attendees from 40 nations during the weeklong Silent Warrior 2024 symposium, Dec. 9-13, 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. This year’s iteration was the first time that the symposium was hosted on the African continent in Silent Warrior’s history and included multiple breakout sessions, as well as demonstrations from the Tunisian Special Forces Brigade and the Tunisian Counter IED Center of Excellence. Demonstrations included canines, hand-to-hand combat techniques and urban terrain operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 05:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949485
    VIRIN: 241215-F-UN299-9001
    Filename: DOD_110767902
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: TN

    Conference
    Partnership
    Tunisia
    SOCAF
    Silent Warrior

