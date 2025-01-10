Special Operations Command Africa and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense co-hosted more than 250 attendees from 40 nations during the weeklong Silent Warrior 2024 symposium, Dec. 9-13, 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. This year’s iteration was the first time that the symposium was hosted on the African continent in Silent Warrior’s history and included multiple breakout sessions, as well as demonstrations from the Tunisian Special Forces Brigade and the Tunisian Counter IED Center of Excellence. Demonstrations included canines, hand-to-hand combat techniques and urban terrain operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Sabatino DiMascio)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 05:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949485
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-UN299-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110767902
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|TN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Silent Warrior 2024, by SSgt Sabatino Dimascio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.