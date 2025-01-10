video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special Operations Command Africa and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense co-hosted more than 250 attendees from 40 nations during the weeklong Silent Warrior 2024 symposium, Dec. 9-13, 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. This year’s iteration was the first time that the symposium was hosted on the African continent in Silent Warrior’s history and included multiple breakout sessions, as well as demonstrations from the Tunisian Special Forces Brigade and the Tunisian Counter IED Center of Excellence. Demonstrations included canines, hand-to-hand combat techniques and urban terrain operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Sabatino DiMascio)