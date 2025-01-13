Ten soldiers from the 350th Civil Affairs Command participated in the command's Best Squad Competition on Eglin Airforce Base, February 1-7, 2024. Competitors were tested on individual and collective military tasks such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, Weapons Qualification, Medical Lanes, Land Navigation and the Confidence Course. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega)
|02.10.2024
|01.13.2025 19:18
|Video Productions
|949477
|240210-A-XA253-1787
|1787
|DOD_110767726
|00:02:08
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
This work, Battle for the Paddle, by SSG Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
