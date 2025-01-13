Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle for the Paddle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Ten soldiers from the 350th Civil Affairs Command participated in the command's Best Squad Competition on Eglin Airforce Base, February 1-7, 2024. Competitors were tested on individual and collective military tasks such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, Weapons Qualification, Medical Lanes, Land Navigation and the Confidence Course. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949477
    VIRIN: 240210-A-XA253-1787
    PIN: 1787
    Filename: DOD_110767726
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle for the Paddle, by SSG Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pensacola
    Civil Affairs
    Army Reserve
    Eglin AF Base
    Best Squad 2024
    Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download