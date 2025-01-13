Battle for the Paddle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949477" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ten soldiers from the 350th Civil Affairs Command participated in the command's Best Squad Competition on Eglin Airforce Base, February 1-7, 2024. Competitors were tested on individual and collective military tasks such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, Weapons Qualification, Medical Lanes, Land Navigation and the Confidence Course. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega)