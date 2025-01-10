Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Viper 25.1 Company Attack

    CAMP RODRIGUEZ, SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct a simulated company attack during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castañeda) 

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Bouncy Trap Beat)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949474
    VIRIN: 250108-M-KK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_110767713
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CAMP RODRIGUEZ, KR

    This work, Korea Viper 25.1 Company Attack, by Cpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC; Marines; Korea Viper; 3D MARDIV; Company Attack

