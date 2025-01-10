Korea Viper 25.1 Company Attack

U.S. Marines conduct a simulated company attack during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castañeda)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Bouncy Trap Beat)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949474
|VIRIN:
|250108-M-KK895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110767713
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP RODRIGUEZ, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
