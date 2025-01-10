Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF: 2024 Year in Review

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles, Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl. Simon Saravia

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force demonstrate their ability to fight and win in any clime and place. In 2024, I MEF trained for the complexities of the modern battlefield, tested emerging technologies, and strengthened bonds with allies and partners in every combatant command. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Cpl. Brian Knowles, and Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Military Epic Sci-Fi Film by Cold Cinema

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Year in Review, I MEF, USMC, 1st MLG, 3rd MAW, 1st MarDiv

