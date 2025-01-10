I MEF: 2024 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force demonstrate their ability to fight and win in any clime and place. In 2024, I MEF trained for the complexities of the modern battlefield, tested emerging technologies, and strengthened bonds with allies and partners in every combatant command. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Cpl. Brian Knowles, and Cpl. Simon Saravia)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Military Epic Sci-Fi Film by Cold Cinema