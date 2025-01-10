U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force demonstrate their ability to fight and win in any clime and place. In 2024, I MEF trained for the complexities of the modern battlefield, tested emerging technologies, and strengthened bonds with allies and partners in every combatant command. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Cpl. Brian Knowles, and Cpl. Simon Saravia)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Military Epic Sci-Fi Film by Cold Cinema
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 16:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949468
|VIRIN:
|250113-M-ST088-9529
|Filename:
|DOD_110767572
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I MEF: 2024 Year in Review, by Cpl Brian Knowles, Sgt Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.