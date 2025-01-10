Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th B-1B Lancer Arrives at Grand Forks AFB

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    A B1-B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, lands at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Jan. 10, 2025. This is the fourth scheduled B1-B Lancer to arrive at Grand Forks AFB for temporary relocation while reconstruction is being done on the runway at Ellsworth AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949467
    VIRIN: 250110-F-YU621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110767528
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: US

    B-1B Lancer
    Grand Forks AFB
    Air Force
    28th BW
    319th RW

