A B1-B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, lands at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Jan. 10, 2025. This is the fourth scheduled B1-B Lancer to arrive at Grand Forks AFB for temporary relocation while reconstruction is being done on the runway at Ellsworth AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 16:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949467
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-YU621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110767528
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 4th B-1B Lancer Arrives at Grand Forks AFB, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.