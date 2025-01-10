4th B-1B Lancer Arrives at Grand Forks AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B1-B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, lands at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Jan. 10, 2025. This is the fourth scheduled B1-B Lancer to arrive at Grand Forks AFB for temporary relocation while reconstruction is being done on the runway at Ellsworth AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)