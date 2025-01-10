Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Innovation Board Holds Quarterly Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Defense Innovation Board holds its quarterly public meeting at the Pentagon, Jan. 13, 2025, to provide defense officials with independent and actionable recommendations to catalyze department-wide innovation. In this meeting, the board discusses the recommendations of two recent studies, “A Pathway to Scaling Unmanned Weapon Systems” and “Scaling Nontraditional Defense Innovation,” followed by an update from Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 949466
    Filename: DOD_110767503
    Length: 00:30:47
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Innovation Board Holds Quarterly Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download