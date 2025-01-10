Defense Innovation Board Holds Quarterly Meeting

The Defense Innovation Board holds its quarterly public meeting at the Pentagon, Jan. 13, 2025, to provide defense officials with independent and actionable recommendations to catalyze department-wide innovation. In this meeting, the board discusses the recommendations of two recent studies, “A Pathway to Scaling Unmanned Weapon Systems” and “Scaling Nontraditional Defense Innovation,” followed by an update from Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.
|01.13.2025
|01.13.2025 16:22
|Briefings
|949466
|DOD_110767503
|00:30:47
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|3
|3
