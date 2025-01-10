Defense Innovation Board Holds Quarterly Meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Innovation Board holds its quarterly public meeting at the Pentagon, Jan. 13, 2025, to provide defense officials with independent and actionable recommendations to catalyze department-wide innovation. In this meeting, the board discusses the recommendations of two recent studies, “A Pathway to Scaling Unmanned Weapon Systems” and “Scaling Nontraditional Defense Innovation,” followed by an update from Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.