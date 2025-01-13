Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 13 January 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan 13, 2024. Canida and Walters recapped the previous week's Mississippi Cyber Technology Center Partnership ceremony. They also discussed the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Human Performance Training Center’s Parent Child room, the new Keesler Bulletin, and National Blood Donor Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949465
    VIRIN: 250113-F-PI774-7755
    Filename: DOD_110767455
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 13 January 2025, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download