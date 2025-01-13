U.S. Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan 13, 2024. Canida and Walters recapped the previous week's Mississippi Cyber Technology Center Partnership ceremony. They also discussed the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Human Performance Training Center’s Parent Child room, the new Keesler Bulletin, and National Blood Donor Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 16:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, Keesler News 13 January 2025, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
