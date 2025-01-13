Keesler News 13 January 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan 13, 2024. Canida and Walters recapped the previous week's Mississippi Cyber Technology Center Partnership ceremony. They also discussed the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Human Performance Training Center’s Parent Child room, the new Keesler Bulletin, and National Blood Donor Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)