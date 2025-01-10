Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Mini-Trials Social Media Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), participate in the WWBn-E Mini-Trials on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9-18, 2024. The WWBn-E Mini-Trials foster recovery and rehabilitation by encouraging adaptive sport participation, while also building camaraderie among recovering service members. This event provides an opportunity for participants to refine their skills and demonstrate their progress in a supportive yet competitive environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949445
    VIRIN: 241212-M-DR024-1001
    Filename: DOD_110767225
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Mini-Trials Social Media Reel, by LCpl Devaraja Renshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Competition
    Camp Lejeune
    Camp Geiger
    WWBn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download