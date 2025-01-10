Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Mini-Trials Social Media Reel

U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), participate in the WWBn-E Mini-Trials on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9-18, 2024. The WWBn-E Mini-Trials foster recovery and rehabilitation by encouraging adaptive sport participation, while also building camaraderie among recovering service members. This event provides an opportunity for participants to refine their skills and demonstrate their progress in a supportive yet competitive environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)
