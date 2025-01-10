Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monitoring MacDill's wetlands and wildlife

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A Skydio X2D Drone surveys wetlands and wildlife at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. Wetlands at MacDill AFB provide a critical habitat for diverse wildlife, including birds, fish and other species, while also filtering water, preventing flooding and reducing erosion to protect the base’s infrastructure. These ecosystems support compliance with environmental laws and highlight the base’s commitment to sustainability and strong community relationships. Monitoring the wetlands ensures they remain healthy and effective, preserving their role in supporting wildlife and maintaining operational resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949444
    VIRIN: 250108-F-CC148-2001
    Filename: DOD_110767199
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    wildlife
    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
    wetlands
    drone
    Skydio X2D

