Monitoring MacDill's wetlands and wildlife

A Skydio X2D Drone surveys wetlands and wildlife at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. Wetlands at MacDill AFB provide a critical habitat for diverse wildlife, including birds, fish and other species, while also filtering water, preventing flooding and reducing erosion to protect the base’s infrastructure. These ecosystems support compliance with environmental laws and highlight the base’s commitment to sustainability and strong community relationships. Monitoring the wetlands ensures they remain healthy and effective, preserving their role in supporting wildlife and maintaining operational resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)