Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Color Casing Ceremony Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Color Casing Ceremony on Fort Campbell, KY, January 11, 2025. The color casing ceremony symbolizes the unit’s change in location as the guidon travels wherever the commander goes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949436
    VIRIN: 250113-A-ID763-6373
    Filename: DOD_110767142
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Color Casing Ceremony Video, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Color Casing Ceremony
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    101CAB
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assualt)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download