Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Dental Squadron provide patient care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Dental Squadron provide patient care for Airmen stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 3, 2025. The David Grant USAF Medical Center Dental Clinic provides comprehensive dental care, oral maxillofacial surgery, and dental laboratory services to ensure Travis Airmen maintain their wartime readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949430
    VIRIN: 240113-F-RX511-1001
    Filename: DOD_110767072
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Dental Squadron provide patient care, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60th Dental Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download