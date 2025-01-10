CMDCM Alonso Cadena Retirement Ceremony

Former Center for Seabees Facilities Engineering Command Master Chief Alonso Cadena retires from active duty after serving for 32 years at Navy Base Ventura County Seabee Chapel, Port Hueneme, California on Friday, December 13, 2024.
