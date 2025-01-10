Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMDCM Alonso Cadena Retirement Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    Former Center for Seabees Facilities Engineering Command Master Chief Alonso Cadena retires from active duty after serving for 32 years at Navy Base Ventura County Seabee Chapel, Port Hueneme, California on Friday, December 13, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949421
    VIRIN: 241213-N-EP681-3821
    Filename: DOD_110766997
    Length: 01:59:18
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    CSFE
    Alonso Cadena, Command Master Chief, CSFE, Seabees, Retirement, NBVC-Port Hueneme, NAVFAC Southeast

