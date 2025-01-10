Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10s aerial refuel with KC-135 Stratotanker in stormy skies over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitudes, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949419
    VIRIN: 250105-F-TV052-7002
    Filename: DOD_110766964
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s aerial refuel with KC-135 Stratotanker in stormy skies over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    F-15 E Strike Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download