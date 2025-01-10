A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitudes, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force video)
|01.05.2025
|01.13.2025 13:28
|B-Roll
|949419
|250105-F-TV052-7002
|DOD_110766964
|00:01:48
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|2
This work, A-10s aerial refuel with KC-135 Stratotanker in stormy skies over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske
