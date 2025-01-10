Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Fight Eaton Fire

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Firefighters in California work to put out hot spots on the ground in the Eaton Fire.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949406
    VIRIN: 250112-O-AB413-7779
    Filename: DOD_110766590
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Fight Eaton Fire, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles
    California
    Wildfire
    Eaton
    LAWildfires25

