Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    This video showcases all the accomplishment Space Base Delta 1 supported for 2024. Throughout the year many Guardians and Airmen have worked hard to make 2024 successful.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949405
    VIRIN: 250103-X-IL270-1001
    Filename: DOD_110766566
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    United States Air Force
    United States Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download