Iowa National Guard Leadership Partners with Habitat for Humanity

Senior leaders from the Iowa National Guard partner with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to support a construction project in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2025. The Iowa National Guard remains committed to serving the communities where its members live, work and serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)
|01.10.2025
|01.13.2025 09:47
|Package
|949402
|250110-Z-QX677-1001
|DOD_110766545
|00:01:10
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|2
|2
