    Iowa National Guard Leadership Partners with Habitat for Humanity

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Senior leaders from the Iowa National Guard partner with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to support a construction project in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2025. The Iowa National Guard remains committed to serving the communities where its members live, work and serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949402
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-QX677-1001
    Filename: DOD_110766545
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Habitat for Humanity
    Iowa National Guard
    Des Moines
    community
    construction

