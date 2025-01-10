Iowa National Guard Leadership Partners with Habitat for Humanity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior leaders from the Iowa National Guard partner with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to support a construction project in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2025. The Iowa National Guard remains committed to serving the communities where its members live, work and serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)