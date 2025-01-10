Celebrating 250 Years of Service: The U.S. Army Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 250 years, America’s Army has served and defended the people of the United States, the American way of life, and our nation. From the Revolutionary War to modern-day missions, the Army’s motto ‘This We’ll Defend’ remains a timeless reminder of its purpose. As the Army looks to the future, it draws inspiration from its rich history, empowering individuals to realize their full potential and embody the values of strength, honor, and commitment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot, music licensed through Envato Elements)