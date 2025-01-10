Celebrating 250 Years of Service: The U.S. Army Birthday

For 250 years, America’s Army has served and defended the people of the United States, the American way of life, and our nation. From the Revolutionary War to modern-day missions, the Army’s motto ‘This We’ll Defend’ remains a timeless reminder of its purpose. As the Army looks to the future, it draws inspiration from its rich history, empowering individuals to realize their full potential and embody the values of strength, honor, and commitment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot, music licensed through Envato Elements)
