    Celebrating 250 Years of Service: The U.S. Army Birthday

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    For 250 years, America’s Army has served and defended the people of the United States, the American way of life, and our nation. From the Revolutionary War to modern-day missions, the Army’s motto ‘This We’ll Defend’ remains a timeless reminder of its purpose. As the Army looks to the future, it draws inspiration from its rich history, empowering individuals to realize their full potential and embody the values of strength, honor, and commitment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot, music licensed through Envato Elements)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 04:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949381
    VIRIN: 241117-A-FC838-8999
    Filename: DOD_110766318
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    ABD250

