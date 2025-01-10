Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC Simulation Aviation Training

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Pfc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from G Company, 5-159th Aviation Battalion, conduct MEDEVAC evacuation training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 20:57
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC Simulation Aviation Training, by PFC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

