A MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130H aircraft assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing arrives at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 12, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command's assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 19:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949376
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-QY689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110766128
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 302nd Airlift Wing arrives at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.