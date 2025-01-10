Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Air National Guard Annual Awards Ceremony

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    The Nevada Air National Guard held its annual awards ceremony January 12, 2025 at the Nevada Air National Guard base in Reno. The ceremony highlighted the distinctive accomplishments of members throughout the 2024 calendar year.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 18:59
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US

    Award Ceremony

    Nevada Air National Guard
    Awards Ceremony
    High Rollers
    152nd Airlift Wing

