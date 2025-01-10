Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: Jan. 13, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In the South China Sea, USS Carl Vinson conducts routine flight operations. In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marines execute live-fire close-quarters battle drills during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the New Mexico Range Training Area. In Japan, USS America recently hosted a change of command ceremony, where Capt. Ethan Rule relieved Capt. Manny “k9” Pardo as commanding officer of the only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship while moored in Sasebo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 18:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949374
    VIRIN: 250110-F-WN543-5627
    Filename: DOD_110766100
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: Jan. 13, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    Japan
    pacific
    Pacific Ocean
    ROK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download