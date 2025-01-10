Pacific News: Jan. 13, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





On this Pacific News: In the South China Sea, USS Carl Vinson conducts routine flight operations. In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marines execute live-fire close-quarters battle drills during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the New Mexico Range Training Area. In Japan, USS America recently hosted a change of command ceremony, where Capt. Ethan Rule relieved Capt. Manny “k9” Pardo as commanding officer of the only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship while moored in Sasebo.