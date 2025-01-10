On this Pacific News: In the South China Sea, USS Carl Vinson conducts routine flight operations. In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marines execute live-fire close-quarters battle drills during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the New Mexico Range Training Area. In Japan, USS America recently hosted a change of command ceremony, where Capt. Ethan Rule relieved Capt. Manny “k9” Pardo as commanding officer of the only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship while moored in Sasebo.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 18:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|949374
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-WN543-5627
|Filename:
|DOD_110766100
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific News: Jan. 13, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
