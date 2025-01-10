Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January 2025 MAFFS Activation

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    CALFIRE, U.S. Forest Services, and the Air National Guard
    Nevada and Wyoming C-130's equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS),

    Two Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130's Hercules aircraft assigned to 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno Nevada and the 153rd Airlift Wing Cheyenne, Wyoming are tested to prepare for their fire-fighting mission on Channel Islands Air National Guard Base, California, Jan. 12, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command's assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt Nicole Wright)

    1st Interview:
    Angie Tom
    Assistant Air Tanker Base Manager
    Cedar City Air Tanker Base, Utah

    2nd Interview:
    Tom Swanson
    Assistant Chief, CALFIRE
    San Luis Obispo

    California Air National Guard
    Nevada Air National Guard
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    MAFFS
    146th Airlift Wing
    Palisades Fire

