January 2025 MAFFS Activation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949373" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CALFIRE, U.S. Forest Services, and the Air National Guard

Nevada and Wyoming C-130's equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS),



Two Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130's Hercules aircraft assigned to 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno Nevada and the 153rd Airlift Wing Cheyenne, Wyoming are tested to prepare for their fire-fighting mission on Channel Islands Air National Guard Base, California, Jan. 12, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command's assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt Nicole Wright)



1st Interview:

Angie Tom

Assistant Air Tanker Base Manager

Cedar City Air Tanker Base, Utah



2nd Interview:

Tom Swanson

Assistant Chief, CALFIRE

San Luis Obispo