January 2025 MAFFS Activation

CALFIRE, U.S. Forest Services, and the Air National Guard
Nevada and Wyoming C-130's equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS),
Two Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130's Hercules aircraft assigned to 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno Nevada and the 153rd Airlift Wing Cheyenne, Wyoming are tested to prepare for their fire-fighting mission on Channel Islands Air National Guard Base, California, Jan. 12, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command's assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt Nicole Wright)
1st Interview:
Angie Tom
Assistant Air Tanker Base Manager
Cedar City Air Tanker Base, Utah
2nd Interview:
Tom Swanson
Assistant Chief, CALFIRE
San Luis Obispo
Date Taken:
01.12.2025
Date Posted:
01.12.2025 19:23
Category:
B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949373
|VIRIN:
|250112-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110766084
Length:
00:05:46
Location:
PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
