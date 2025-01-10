Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dengue Fever Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    08.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during Dengue Fever exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, August 10, 2024. Dengue Fever was a training exercise, where the Airmen reinforced their readiness by executing aerial port debarkation and airfield assessment with contested & degraded combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949365
    VIRIN: 240813-Z-AP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110765826
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dengue Fever Exercise, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download