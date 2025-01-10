video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during Dengue Fever exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, August 10, 2024. Dengue Fever was a training exercise, where the Airmen reinforced their readiness by executing aerial port debarkation and airfield assessment with contested & degraded combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)