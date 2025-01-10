B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during Dengue Fever exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, August 10, 2024. Dengue Fever was a training exercise, where the Airmen reinforced their readiness by executing aerial port debarkation and airfield assessment with contested & degraded combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949365
|VIRIN:
|240813-Z-AP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110765826
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dengue Fever Exercise, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.