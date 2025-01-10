Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths of America

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Bland 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Wreaths of America was hosted in the Memphis, Tennessee, area at the city's national cemetery. The 340th Public Affairs Detachement, along with other units from various regions, came to honor those who paid the ultimate price while serving in the Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949363
    VIRIN: 241213-A-SV038-8043
    Filename: DOD_110765718
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Wreaths of America, by SGT Kevin Bland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee
    Memphis
    340th Public Affairs Detachment
    Wreaths of America

