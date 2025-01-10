Inside the cockpit of California National Guard's MAFFS 6 C-130J supporting firefighting efforts against Palisades Fire

A California Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing provides support to wildland fire suppression efforts by dropping a line of fire retardant on the Palisades Fire in the mountains above the
Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 11, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command's assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949356
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-QY689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110765571
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|19
|High-Res. Downloads:
|19
